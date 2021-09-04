Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.57. 364,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.