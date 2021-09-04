Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post sales of $21.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

HBMD opened at $19.68 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

