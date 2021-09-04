Zacks: Analysts Expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Intevac by 93.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,285. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

