Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

PAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

