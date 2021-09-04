Zacks: Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

