Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 2,849,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,860. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

