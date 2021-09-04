Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

