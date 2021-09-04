Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $206.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.25 million and the highest is $211.20 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $798.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 905,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

