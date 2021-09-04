Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4,412.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

