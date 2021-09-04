Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,789 shares of company stock worth $129,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,888,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

