Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce $3.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,712 shares of company stock worth $40,148. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

