Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 987,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,934. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $9,373,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

