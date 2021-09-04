Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post sales of $555.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

