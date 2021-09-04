Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $183.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.40 million to $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. 952,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

