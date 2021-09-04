Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

