Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.