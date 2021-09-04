Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to Hold

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GTEC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTEC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.