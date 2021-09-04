Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. However, its balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. This can restrict the firm's financial flexibility. Also, rising expenses related to transportation, gathering, processing & compression through 2021 might hurt the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE RRC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

