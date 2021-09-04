Zacks Investment Research Lowers Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

