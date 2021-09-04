Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

