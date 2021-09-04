Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

CFBK opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

