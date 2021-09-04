Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:WES opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.