Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 24,145 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,410,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

