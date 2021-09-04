Zano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $346,323.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and $346,323.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00005393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,830,792 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,292 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

