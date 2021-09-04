ZBG Token Market Cap Hits $9.08 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.08 million and $219,685.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.