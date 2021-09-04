ZeroSwap Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $1.48 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00807564 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

