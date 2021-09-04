Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Cut by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,639 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 2.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

