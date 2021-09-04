ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.18

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 23854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

