ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

ZIXI remained flat at $$7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 254,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,443. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

