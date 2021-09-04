Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.69. 1,003,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

