Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.