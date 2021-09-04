Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

