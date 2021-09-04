ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 266,514 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

ZI stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

