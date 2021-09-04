zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €390.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €422.20 ($496.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €310.58 and its 200-day moving average is €261.24.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

