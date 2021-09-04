Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $84,450.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

