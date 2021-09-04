Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,482 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

