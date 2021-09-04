Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,177 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $9,827,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 73.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 537,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 227,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

