Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

