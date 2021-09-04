Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $60,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

