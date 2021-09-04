Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,316 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $6,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $27.12 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $809.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

