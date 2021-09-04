Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.06. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. Analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

