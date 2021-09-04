Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 13,830,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.