Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 13,830,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

