-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.09). ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

