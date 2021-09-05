-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CCJ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 14,744,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -539.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

