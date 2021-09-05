-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

