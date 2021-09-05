$0.08 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,543. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3,938.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,444. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.