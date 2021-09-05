-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 59,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,308. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

