-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. 1,273,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

