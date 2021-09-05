0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $878,565.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

