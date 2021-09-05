-$1.50 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.46. 321,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,115. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $18,407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.